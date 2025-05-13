Amway Vietnam launches the artistry labs illuminating system

HCM CITY — The Artistry cosmetics brand under Amway Group has officially unveiled the Artistry Labs Illuminating System. This innovative product line combines modern technology with essential skincare ingredients to effectively fade brown spots, improve skin pigmentation, and combat signs of aging, promoting radiant, even-toned, and youthful skin.

Since 2021, Artistry has been on a mission to reposition itself with the philosophy of "Healthy Beauty." Over the past four years, the brand has introduced notable product lines, including artistry Studio: A skincare solution tailored for young people and Artistry Skin Nutrition: A personalised basic skincare solution addressing individual skin needs.

These offerings have created a comprehensive skincare ecosystem for customers aged 18 to 35.

New milestone in 2025

In 2025, Artistry has taken a significant step forward by launching the Artistry Labs line, focusing on intensive anti-aging skincare solutions. This marks an important evolution in their commitment to supporting women’s skin health, particularly from age 40 onward, when deeper care is essential to combat aging signs.

Artistry recognises that aging is a natural process, often marked by brown spots, uneven pigmentation, wrinkles, and sagging. The brand believes that true beauty is not about achieving perfection, but rather maintaining skin vitality and youthfulness over time, embodying the concept of "aging healthily."

Inspired by advanced research laboratories, the Artistry Labs Illuminating System represents a new chapter in intensive skincare. With a focus on hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone, this product line is designed for women over 40 who wish to nourish their skin scientifically and sustainably.

With the launch of the Artistry Labs Illuminating System, Artistry reaffirms its commitment to providing effective, safe, and sustainable skincare solutions for women navigating the journey of aging. - VNS