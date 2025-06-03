HCM CITY — Vietnamese families travel to spend quality time together and most of them feel it's important to travel to expose children to a variety of cultures, according to a report entitled Travel Trends 2025.

About 88 per cent of respondents agree that their children will understand more about local cultures through travelling and 59 per cent of them travel to try new food and local delicacies.

As the summer season approaches, Vietnamese families are gearing up for a well-deserved mid-year break.

For 65 per cent of Vietnamese travellers who view travel as a great way to spend time together as a family, it’s evident that family vacations are going beyond just sightseeing–they’re moments for meaningful memories.

The report found that Vietnamese families are increasingly integrating travel into their annual routines, shifting focus from mere sightseeing or leisure to deepening connections and emotional well-being.

This mindset shift is also reflected in their planning, with 58 per cent of Vietnamese parents prioritising travel every year, regardless of circumstances. Furthermore, 41 per cent intend to increase their travel spending in 2025 compared to last year to create more intentional and fulfilling experiences with their loved ones.

Varun Grover, country head, Việt Nam at Booking.com said: “Whether it's a beach escape closer to home or an international adventure, Vietnamese families in 2025 are embracing a travel mindset that is defined by purpose and connection, over mere mileage. It's about the 'why' and the 'who' of travel, especially during the summer when it becomes a valuable opportunity for reconnection and purposeful experiences. These moments allow families to create lasting memories and carve out essential time for genuine connection, often lost in daily life."

While Vietnamese families’ travel priorities are evolving, the destinations capturing the most attention for summer getaways remain largely consistent with beach and nature trips topping their lists, followed by city trips.

Domestically, beachside escapes and nature-rich getaways are a summer favourite with Đà Nẵng, Nha Trang, Đà Lạt, Phú Quốc and Vũng Tàu among the most sought after destinations for family stays. These destinations offer opportunities for relaxation and quality family time, catering to the needs of travellers across generations.

Looking at international travel, Booking.com's summer search data indicates that Singapore, Tokyo, and Bangkok remain favourites for Vietnamese families for a second consecutive year. Notably, a majority of the top searched international destinations are located within the Asia Pacific region, reaffirming that the region continues to remain popular for family getaways this June.

Travel Trends 2025 research commissioned by Booking.com and independently conducted among a sample of adults who took a leisure trip with an overnight stay in the last 12 months, plan to travel in 2025, and are involved in trip planning. The sample comprises 32,300 respondents across 32 markets surveyed in January or February 2025 with 800 respondents from Việt Nam. — VNS