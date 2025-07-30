Việt Nam Culture Day helps strengthen cultural bonds

MOSCOW – A Việt Nam Culture Day has been held recently in Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan (Russia), part of activities celebrating the 75th anniversary of Việt Nam – Russia diplomatic relations.

Jointly organised by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Ekaterinburg, the Ministry of Culture of Tatarstan, and the Vietnamese Association there, the event highlighted Việt Nam’s cultural heritage and helped bring the Vietnamese community in Russia closer to their roots.

In her opening remarks, Consul General Nguyễn Mai Hương emphasised that Russia remains one of Việt Nam’s most important strategic partners. She expressed deep appreciation for the great and heartfelt support from the former Soviet Union and today’s Russian, describing cultural exchange as a vital bridge between the two peoples.

The programme included a photo exhibition showcasing Việt Nam’s scenic landscapes and everyday life across its regions, along with traditional dances, folk games, and Vietnamese cooking classes.

The highlight of the event was a concert by artists from the Việt Nam National Academy of Music, featuring traditional Vietnamese instruments such as đàn bầu (monochord zither), t’rưng (a traditional bamboo xylophone used by the Gia Rai and Bà Nà ethnic groups in the Central Highlands), and sáo trúc (bamboo flute). Folk songs from Việt Nam’s three regions were also performed, offering a culturally rich musical experience.

Distinguished artists from Tatarstan also joined the programme, creating a unique and dynamic cross-cultural exchange. — VNA/VNS