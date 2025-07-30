Japanese singer hopes to promote music collaboration in Việt Nam

After nearly two decades, popular Japanese singer Sakura Shirakawa has become a favourite not only in Japan, but also for Vietnamese audiences, following her first concert in Hà Nội at the end of 2024.

She recently met Vietnamese saxophonist Bảo Anh and collaborated with him on a project to re-record a popular Japanese song for release in Việt Nam.

Shirakawa spoke to Việt Nam News about her music project in the Southeast Asian country.

How did you come to perform in Hà Nội the first time?

One day, I received an invitation to perform in Hà Nội. I found out later that the invitation was because one of the Vietnamese audience members loved my voice when he heard me singing in Japan. His friend planned to organise a concert and wanted to invite a Japanese singer, so he immediately introduced me.

It was just like fate. I had never had the opportunity to perform in Việt Nam before, so when I received the invitation, I was very excited and arranged to come to this beautiful country.

Honestly, I was a bit nervous before the trip, even though I had performed abroad before. The Vietnamese community in Japan is also a very familiar audience for me. When I came here to Hà Nội and performed with young artists, there were almost no barriers between us, we all blended together wonderfully.

Did you learn any Vietnamese songs, or did you already know any?

I know some Vietnamese songs that have been translated into Japanese and are popular in Japan, such as the song Diễm Xưa (Diễm, My Cherished Memory) and the folk song Bèo Dạt Mây Trôi (Drifting Ferns, Floating Clouds).

I had heard Japanese artists singing Diễm Xưa before, but I didn’t know it was a Vietnamese song. Later I found out it was a famous piece by musician Trịnh Công Sơn. One of my musician friends likes Vietnamese singer Mỹ Tâm. I was told that the Japanese community in Việt Nam also likes Mỹ Tâm and her song Ước Gì (If Only).

Vietnamese people and music are amazing. I plan to rehearse the song Diễm Xưa to perform in Hà Nội the next time I go there.

Could you talk about your cooperation with Vietnamese saxophone player Bảo Anh?

In my first concert in Hà Nội last year, the show's organiser invited Bảo Anh and a Vietnamese band to perform with me. I think it was serendipity. Even though we had never met before, we found harmony in our music from the very first time we worked together. After the show we kept contact with each other.

Recently, Bảo Anh came to Japan for a performance at EXPO 2025 in Osaka. I invited him to sing with me at a concert. It was the second time we performed together. Afterwards, we planned to make more music together, so this time in Hà Nôi, we recorded a popular Japanese song, which Bảo Anh arranged.

The result of the collaboration was beyond my imagination, because it all happened so quickly. Next month, Bảo Anh will come back to Japan to perform again at EXPO 2025, and we will perform together on stage once more.

How did you feel working with a Vietnamese artist for the first time?

Bảo Anh impressed me with his good attitude at work and his great passion for music.

His music touches the hearts of audience members as well as co-performers like me. After the first time I performed with him in Hà Nội, I was also curious about him. I spent time learning about him on the Internet and through his personal YouTube channel.

I was surprised to find out that Bảo Anh has a great love for Japanese music, as his first album includes Japanese songs.

Bảo Anh's mother is People's Artist Thái Bảo, who has a wonderful voice. I listen to her songs and I really like her voice.

In the future, I hope to get a chance to return to Việt Nam and carry out a project that will highlight musical cooperation between the two countries. — VNS