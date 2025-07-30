Hà Nội Tourism Department prepares for National Day celebrations

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội is infusing new energy into its tourism sector to welcome visitors for the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 - 2025) and National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2025), featuring events with deep significance for the nation.

According to the plan from the Hà Nội Department of Tourism, authorities will focus on three main activities: enhancing the quality of tourism products and services, organising events and promoting communication.

The capital city is redefining its journey of exploration with a series of tour packages to historical sites related to the August Revolution. There will be programmes to stimulate urban tourism, culinary experiences and a 'Hà Nội by Night' tour, featuring activities for visitors to enjoy historical stories while savouring culinary delights.

A highlight not to be missed is the Hà Nội Beverage Festival 2025, which will be held for the first time from August 29 to September 2 at Thống Nhất Park with a theme centred around the region's signature drinks. From West Lake lotus tea, egg coffee and sticky rice wine to modern twists like refreshing mocktails, the festival promises to be an exciting stop for both locals and tourists.

At the National Exhibition of Socio-Economic Achievements, which will be held in the city's Đông Anh area from August 28 to September 5, a display space will showcase typical OCOP products, tangible and intangible cultural heritage, smart tourism models and new experiential tours. This will not only be a visual exhibit, but will also reflect the stature and development potential of the capital amid the growth of the nation as a whole.

Along with event organisation, promoting tourist programmes and destinations through communication is also a priority for the Hà Nội Department of Tourism. Viral clips, printed publications, digital newsletters and 360-degree videos introducing destinations are being rolled out to present an image of Hà Nội as friendly, attractive, dynamic and rich in historical depth to both domestic and international friends.

Plans for logistics to serve thousands of domestic and international guests along with delegations from various provinces are also being implemented. Tasks related to food, accommodation, transportation, food safety and guest reception have been assigned to specialised units for coordination.

The Hà Nội Youth Union will send 72 young volunteers who will act as 'friendly ambassadors' to connect cultures and support delegations throughout their stay and participation in events in the city.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, Hà Nôi's tourism sector has recovered rapidly, but still needs a significant boost to reach new heights. The upcoming anniversary celebrations present a valuable opportunity, as it is not just a moment to honour history but also a chance for Hà Nội to promote its image and elevate its tourism brand from culture, cuisine and heritage to a captivating contemporary lifestyle. — VNS