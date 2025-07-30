Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Major prizes await participants in “Happy Vietnam 2025” award

July 30, 2025 - 14:41
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has announced substantial prize money for its “Happy Việt Nam 2025” award, an annual human rights media contest

  

Visitors at the photo exhibition of the Happy Việt Nam 2024 contest. VNA/VNS Photo

 HÀ NỘI – The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has announced substantial prize money for its “Happy Việt Nam 2025” award, an annual human rights media contest, with the grand prize reaching VNĐ50 million (over US$1,900).

Now in its third year, the award seeks to uncover and honour meaningful moments and stories that reflect the diverse political, economic, cultural, and social life of the country. Through photographs and videos submitted by both amateur and professional creators, Vietnamese or foreign, aged 15 and above, the contest showcases the human rights achievements that Việt Nam has carved out, while promoting the images of a peaceful, beautiful, dynamic and happy nation on the global stage.

All entries will undergo a rigorous selection process based on clear and transparent criteria, with the judging panel comprising leading journalists, respected artists, and photography and film experts. Submissions will be reviewed in pre-screening and final rounds.

For the photography category, entries must be single photos or photo series in digital jpg format with a minimum shortest side of 3,000 pixels. Each author may submit unlimited works, including both single photos and photo series.

Photo series comprise a minimum of five and a maximum of ten images. They should be clearly numbered and include a layout and a short description of up to 150 words.

In the video category, submissions must be in digital mp4 format with a minimum resolution of Full HD. Each video must not exceed five minutes in length or 500MB in file size. Contestants are free to use any video recording device, from professional cameras to smartphones.

All entries must have been created between January 1, 2023, and the submission deadline. Works must not have previously won or been exhibited at regional, national, or international events organised or co-organised by the Việt Nam Association of Photographic Artists. Authors must be responsible for the copyright status of their submissions.

Detailed submission guidelines and the official contest rules are available at https://happy.vietnam.vn.

Each category offers one first prize VNĐ50 million or over $1,900, two second prizes VNĐ30 million each, three third prizes VNĐ15 million each, and ten consolation prizes VNĐ5 million each). — VNA/VNS

