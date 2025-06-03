Đà Nẵng establishes organising committee for the third Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival

ĐÀ NẴNG — The People's Committee of Đà Nẵng City has officially announced the line up for the organising committee for the 3rd Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival, set to take place later this month.

According to the announcement, Vice Chairwoman of the Đà Nẵng People's Committee, Nguyễn Thị Anh Thi, will serve as Head of the organising committee. Joining her as co-head and Festival Director is Ngô Phương Lan, Deputy Head of the Literature and Arts Theory and Criticism Central Council and Chairwoman of the Việt Nam Association for the Promotion and Development of Cinema (VFDA).

Two deputy heads have also been appointed to Nguyễn Phương Hòa, Director General of the Department of International Cooperation under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST) and Trương Thị Hồng Hạnh, Director of Đà Nẵng's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The committee is comprised of representatives from both national and local agencies. Members include Hà Vỹ, Deputy Director of Đà Nẵng’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Lý Phương Dung, Director General of the Cinema Department (MoCST) and Vice Chairwoman of VFDA, Lieutenant Colonel Nguyễn Đại Đồng, Acting Deputy Director of Đà Nẵng Police Department and Đặng Công Nhựt, Deputy Chief of Office of the Đà Nẵng People's Committee, among others.

The establishment of the organising committee marks an important step in the city’s final preparations for the upcoming festival, which aims to celebrate and promote Asian cinema, strengthen cultural exchange and position Đà Nẵng as a dynamic cultural hub in the region.

The third Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival (DANAFF III), themed 'Bridging Asia', will be held from June 29 to July 5, 2025.

The festival features two main competition categories, the Best Asia Film and the Best Vietnamese Film, along with a special programme spotlighting Việt Nam war-themed films in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of National Reunification and a country-in-focus programme highlighting Korean cinema. — VNS