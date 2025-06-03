Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Việt Nam wins bronze at int’l circus festival in Russia

June 03, 2025 - 12:10
Vietnamese artist Lưu Thị Hương from the Vietnam Circus Federation won the Bronze Crown at the 2025 “Princess of Circus” International Festival held in Saratov, Russia.
The Vietnamese delegation competed with a single performance titled Cat Woman.— Photo baovanhoa.vn

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese artist Lưu Thị Hường from the Việt Nam Circus Federation won the Bronze Crown at the 2025 “Princess of Circus” International Festival held in Saratov, Russia.

The Vietnamese delegation competed with a single performance titled Cat Woman, an aerial silk act choreographed by People’s Artist Tống Toàn Thắng.

Hường impressed judges and international audiences with her high-level techniques and daring stunts, including aerial spins, neck suspensions, and a dramatic finale featuring a triple spiral drop and foot hang.

This year’s festival attracted hundreds of artists from 12 countries including Russia, the US, China, and Hungary, presenting 24 acts in various circus disciplines. The festival’s top awards included one Platinum, two Golds, three Silvers, and four Bronze Crowns.

People’s Artist Tống Toàn Thắng, also a member of the judging panel, praised the high level of artistry at the event and noted the valuable experience gained for Vietnamese performers.

Hường and her team will participate in the upcoming World Circus Idol Festival in Moscow in July and have been invited to perform in Hungary, he said.— VNA/VNS 

Vietnamese artist Lưu Thị Hường from the Việt Nam Circus Federation won the Bronze Crown at the 2025 “Princess of Circus” International Festival. — Photo baovanhoa.vn

 

circus

