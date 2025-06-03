 Vietnamese makeup artist, hairstylist help queen shine at Miss World

HÀ NỘI — The Miss World 2025 crown went to Opal Suchata from Thailand but her predecessor Krystyna Pyszková was also in the spotlight, shining brighter with her splendid appearance enhanced by the stylish hands of Vietnamese hair and makeup artists Quân Nguyễn and Pu Lê.

Miss World 2024 Pyszková invited the Vietnamese duo to India to create the look for her final catwalk before she transferred her crown to the new queen and ended her term.

The Czech beauty had previously worked with Quân Nguyễn and Pu Lê during her trip to Việt Nam last year. She was so impressed with their abilities that she decided to have their support in this year's Grand Finale.

The Vietnamese crew, along with five other members, arrived in India on May 28 to take care of Pyszková's styling during her activities at the Miss World 2025.

They discussed with the beauty queen's team about their requirements and then came up with various ideas for makeup and hairstyles that had to match her bespoke couture dress by Leo Almodal from the Philippines.

They made two looks for Pyszková during the evening. It took them nearly four hours for her first stunning appearance, inspired by the image of a princess stepping out of a fairy tale.

They gave her a sweet, sparkling style, combined with her characteristic soft, smooth and wavy hair.

The two beauty experts wanted to enhance her unique style, creating a look which was elegant and luxurious, but would also stand out during her important moment.

The time schedule was very tight, requiring the crew to always be as precise, fast and professional as possible, with the artists ready to make the changes really quickly.

Quân Nguyễn took care of the makeup to ensure it would last on stage and fit in with her costume, while Pu Lê coordinated work with her assistants and changed her hairstyle. There was no time to rest between looks since the whole pageant was broadcast live.

"Being proactively invited by Miss Pyszková to India for her final walk is something that make Quân and Pu proud, it was something we were looking forward to for a long time," they said.

"We always believe that the last moment of any Miss World's term is always very meaningful and inspiring. Therefore, we have devoted all our heart to this work. It is not only to help Pyszková shine, but also to contribute to affirming the talent of Vietnamese people on the international beauty map."

It was not the first time that Quân Nguyễn and Pu Lê performed in the global beauty arena.

They created the make up and hairstyle for Miss World 2021 Karolina Bielawska in the night that she ended her term in 2023.

The pair are the only Vietnamese artist and stylist working with beauties from the six largest pageants in the world. Among them are Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Grand International 2022 Isabella Menin, Miss Earth 2022 Mina Sue Choi, Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg, Miss International 2024 Huỳnh Thị Thanh Thủy and Miss Supranational 2023 Andrea Aguilera.

The pair have also won prizes for their styling work. They received the 'Makeup Artist & Hair Stylist of the Year' at the Star Awards in 2022, and 'Makeup Artist & Hair Stylist of the Year' in the Vietnam Beauty Fashion Awards 2023.

Pu Lê was honoured as 'Hair Stylist of the Year' by Beauty Choice Awards in 2023. VNS