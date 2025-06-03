Gold on glass

Young artist Nguyễn Hữu Thiện really has the golden touch. The skilled signwriter is turning panes of glass into beautiful works of art, using a gold gilding technique that dates back to Britain's Victorian era. Check out his amazing artwork in this video!
The Travel Trends 2025 report found that Vietnamese families are increasingly integrating travel into their annual routines, shifting focus from mere sightseeing or leisure to deepening connections and emotional well-being.
Local authorities have implemented a range of coordinated measures to boost tourism and service sectors, focusing on efforts to draw more visitors, especially international cruise tourists, and diversifying services and tour routes to Bái Tử Long Bay.
The Miss World 2025 crown went to Opal Suchata from Thailand, but her predecessor, Krystyna Pyszková, was also in the spotlight with her stunning appearance helped with the hands of Vietnamese artists Quân Nguyễn and Pu Lê.
As a companion to UNICEF Vietnam, Dế Mèn will feature in various communication and community education campaigns, helping to raise public awareness about children's rights, gender equality, mental health and the importance of a safe living environment.