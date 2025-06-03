Politics & Law
Gold on glass

June 03, 2025 - 19:16
Young artist Nguyễn Hữu Thiện really has the golden touch. The skilled signwriter is turning panes of glass into beautiful works of art, using a gold gilding technique that dates back to Britain's Victorian era. Check out his amazing artwork in this video!

