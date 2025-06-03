Vietnamese durians gain popularity in China

BEIJING — China remained Việt Nam's largest durian export market, purchasing over US$2.9 billion worth of the fruit, around 91 per cent of total export revenue.

Offered in different forms, from fresh and frozen to pre-packaged, the fruit is attracting growing interest from Chinese consumers. At major markets such as Xinfadi and Hema in Beijing, durian sales in May 2025 rose nearly 40 per cent year-on-year. With attractive displays and ready-to-eat options, the fruit is increasingly appealing to urban buyers.

A Beijing resident told the Vietnam News Agency that despite higher prices and a slightly wetter texture this season, durians remain a favourite among Chinese consumers.

While the Chinese market is currently dominated by imports from Thailand and Malaysia, due to their earlier harvest seasons, Vietnamese durians are gradually gaining ground.

Tang Dong Qing, owner of an international durian shop at Xinfadi market, said Vietnamese durians are highly popular with local buyers and expressed hope that their presence in the Chinese market would continue to grow.

In 2024, Việt Nam exported an estimated 1.5 million tonnes of durians, with nearly 180,000 hectares under cultivation, six times more than in 2015. Export turnover reached a record US$3.3 billion, up 43.2 per cent from 2023, and accounted for nearly half of the country’s total fruit and vegetable export value.

