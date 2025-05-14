Việt Nam’s mollusc exports to China soar in Q1 2025

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s mollusc exports experienced a remarkable surge in the first quarter of 2025, reaching a total value of over US$63 million, according to the Việt Nam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

The Q1 value marked a 109 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

China emerged as the leading importer in the quarter, with its mollusc imports from Việt Nam exceeding $23 million, a staggering rise of nearly 2,000 per cent.

To fully capitalise on this opportunity, VASEP recommended Vietnamese enterprises to focus on improving product quality, post-harvest preservation, and transparent traceability systems. Additionally, standardising farming and quarantine processes are deemed critical to meeting China’s stringent import requirements.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Việt Nam currently has over 41,500 hectares of mollusc farming, primarily bivalves, with an annual output of approximately 265,000 tonnes. — VNS