Industrial production sees rapid growth in first four months of 2025

HÀ NỘI — In the first four months of this year, the index of industrial production (IIP) was estimated to increase by 8.4 per cent year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office. This is also the second-highest growth rate recorded since 2021.

The main contributor to this overall growth was the manufacturing and processing sector, which grew by 10.1 per cent, contributing 8.5 percentage points.

The electricity production and distribution sector increased by 5.1 per cent, contributing 0.5 percentage points. The water supply, waste and wastewater management sector rose by 10.2 per cent, contributing 0.1 percentage point. The mining sector declined by 4.5 per cent, pulling the overall IIP down by 0.7 percentage points.

Compared to the same period last year, the IIP for the first four months of this year increased in 62 localities, with Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu the only province to record a decline of 3.2 per cent.

Some localities achieved notable IIP growth thanks to their strong performance in the manufacturing and processing sector, as well as the electricity production and distribution sector.

Phú Thọ led the nation with an IIP increase of 46.1 per cent over the same period. According to the provincial statistics office, the manufacturing and processing industry serves as a key driver of growth, leading the entire industrial sector with a production index increase of 47.4 per cent.

Phú Thọ also recorded the highest growth in the manufacturing and processing sector nationwide.

In second place is Hòa Bình, with a 27.3 per cent rise in IIP. It also posted the highest growth nationwide in the electricity production and distribution sector, with an increase of 63.7 per cent.

Bắc Giang ranked third with an IIP growth rate of 26.7 per cent. Meanwhile, Nam Định secured the fourth position with an estimated 24.4 per cent year-on-year increase.

The contributions from major projects and the recovery of key industrial sectors helped Quảng Ngãi’s IIP grow by 21.5 per cent in the first four months compared to the same period last year.

The provincial mining industry saw a sharp rise of 168.2 per cent, mainly driven by high demand for raw materials used in the construction of major infrastructure projects, including the Quảng Ngãi-Hoài Nhơn Expressway, the Hoàng Sa-Dốc Sỏi Road and infrastructure development in the Dung Quất Economic Zone. — BIZHUB/VNS