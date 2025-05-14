China Homelife Vietnam exhibition opens in HCM City

HCM CITY — The annual International Exhibition of Chinese Products, Equipment, Tools, Technology, and Services for Family Life in Việt Nam opened in HCM City on May 14.

China Homelife Vietnam 2025 is being held this year in conjunction with six specialised trade shows: International Textile Expo, International Appliance & Electronics Show, International Building & Decoration Expo, International Machinery Expo – Machinex, International Power & New Energy Expo, and Asia Baby Children Maternity Expo, creating an integrated trade platform.

More than 500 enterprises across China, with over 800 brands, are attending the event.

According to the organisers, it is specifically targeted at distributors, wholesalers, retailers, and businesses seeking reputable OEM/ODM partners. It will facilitate direct negotiations, sourcing opportunities and establishing long-term partnerships.

A highlight of the event is the VIP Buyer Programme, tailored exclusively for strategic buyers and senior executives, which offers priority access to exhibitors, personalised matchmaking services, private meeting spaces, and premium networking areas.

Another feature is the "AI Exhibition System" implemented by Meorient Group, a platform that uses artificial intelligence to help Chinese companies accurately connect with potential buyers and streamline negotiations.

The system also has AI-powered smart glasses with real-time bilingual translation in over 120 languages to enable communication and interaction and automatic transcription of meeting minutes.

As Southeast Asia continues to rise as a vibrant centre for manufacturing and consumption, China Homelife Vietnam offers a crucial platform to discover new trends, access competitive suppliers and establish lasting trade relationships, the organisers said.

Organised by the Hangzhou City Bureau of Commerce, Meorient International Exhibition Co.Ltd and Minh Vi Exhibition and Advertisement Services Co. Ltd, the three-day exhibition at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in District 7 will run until May 16 and is expected to attract thousands of buyers and sourcing professionals from Việt Nam and across Southeast Asia. — VNS