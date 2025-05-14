VN-Index approaches the 1,310-point mark

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s stock market extended its positive momentum on Wednesday as the VN-Index officially broke past the psychological threshold of 1,300 points in the morning session and closed just shy of 1,310 points. Liquidity improved significantly, with foreign investors net buying more than VNĐ2.2 trillion (approximately US$85 million).

The rally was driven by optimistic developments in US trade negotiations with the United Kingdom and China, which supported investor sentiment across global markets.

In the first two trading sessions of the week, the VN-Index had already gained 26 points, surpassing the 1,280 resistance level and continuing its upward momentum into Wednesday morning. The index swiftly crossed the 1,300-point mark, supported by robust performances in the banking sector.

Vietcombank (VCB) led the market with a 3.35 per cent increase, contributing over 3.7 points to the VN-Index. It was followed by BIDV (BID), which climbed 4.61 per cent, and VPBank (VPB), which hit its ceiling with a 6.78 per cent gain.

Other VN30 blue-chips also contributed to the market’s strength, with FPT rising 3.6 per cent, Hòa Phát Group (HPG) up 2.13 per cent and Masan Group (MSN) advancing 1.93 per cent.

At market close, the VN-Index gained 16.3 points, or 1.26 per cent, to settle at 1,309.73 points. Market breadth was positive, with 189 advancers outpacing 122 decliners.

Total liquidity surged by 14.7 per cent compared to the previous session, reaching VNĐ27.3 trillion, with trading volume exceeding one billion shares.

Analysts at SHS Securities noted: “The VN-Index has transitioned from a recovery and accumulation phase to a short-term uptrend, surpassing the 200-day moving average near the 1,265 support level. The 1,300-point mark represents a significant psychological and technical resistance, also the level before the sharp correction on April 3 following tariff announcements.”

They added: “The rally remains broad-based across multiple sectors, with bank stocks particularly standing out. TCB, for instance, is exceeding its historical peak. Despite many stocks still trading at relatively attractive valuations based on their fundamentals, the VN-Index has now returned to the pre-tariff announcement zone. Supply pressure is also building at higher price levels.”

“In our view, this is not an ideal level for new investments. Any further accumulation should be selective and grounded in growth prospects at current price zones.”

They advised investors to maintain a balanced portfolio, focusing on fundamentally strong, leading stocks in strategic sectors aligned with Việt Nam’s broader economic growth trajectory. — VNS