Việt Nam, US promote cooperation in AI, semiconductor

HÀ NỘI — A delegation from Việt Nam’s Ministry of Finance held key meetings with senior leaders from Intel Corporation and Meta Platforms Inc. to promote strategic cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor.

These meetings took place as part of the delegation's working trip to the US and its participation in the 2025 SelectUSA Investment Summit.

AI and semiconductors have been identified as core sectors for development by both Việt Nam and the US in the coming decade, thus contributing to balancing trade and investment between the two countries.

Deputy Minister of Finance Cao Anh Tuấn met with Sarah Kemp, Vice President for International Government Affairs at Intel on May 13 (local time). Tuấn praised the corporation’s nearly two decades of sustained investment in Việt Nam. Intel Products Vietnam (IPV) is currently Intel’s largest global facility for semiconductor assembly and testing, accounting for over 50 per cent of the company’s chip testing output and contributing more than US$90 billion in export value since 2010.

Tuấn also highlighted Intel’s leadership in partnering with Việt Nam’s National Innovation Centre (NIC) through the “AI for All” initiative, a groundbreaking programme aimed at promoting AI literacy and training over 10,000 high-quality personnel in AI and semiconductor technologies. He also cited the “AI for the Public Sector” programme as a vital step in advancing Việt Nam’s e-government agenda.

He encouraged Intel to explore Việt Nam’s incentive policies for establishing research and development (R&D) centres, particularly at the Hòa Lạc Hi-Tech Park, with the aim of building Intel’s Asia core technology hub in Việt Nam.

In response, Sarah Kemp commended Việt Nam’s timely response to recent US reciprocal tariff policies at both the government and business levels. She expressed appreciation for Việt Nam’s support for high-tech investors since 2006 and noted that the Ministry of Finance has always treated Intel’s policy recommendations and concerns with respect and seriousness. These, she said, provide a strong foundation for Intel’s long-term development in Việt Nam.

The same day, the delegation held a working session with Molly Montgomery, Director of Public Policy at Meta, who emphasised Vietnam as as important market for Meta, particularly as global manufacturing continues to shift to Việt Nam. — VNS