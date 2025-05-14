Việt Nam to send its largest-ever delegation to SEMICON SEA 2025

HÀ NỘI — The National Innovation Centre (NIC), in collaboration with the global Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI) and relevant agencies, will send a large Vietnamese delegation to participate in SEMICON Southeast Asia 2025 (SEMICON SEA 2025).

The event will take place from May 20 to 22 in Singapore and is the region’s largest annual exhibition dedicated to the semiconductor industry.

This year, Việt Nam’s delegation will be the largest ever, featuring a diverse group of participants including businesses, tech corporations, research institutes and universities operating in semiconductors, electronics, AI and high technology. Key names include Viettel, FPT, Becamex, Sovico, the Việt Nam National University in HCM City, along with representatives from localities such as Hà Nội, HCM City and Bắc Giang.

Vietnamese businesses and institutions will also take part in various events, technical seminars and networking programmes that will be held as part of the exhibition.

One of the event’s highlights will be the Việt Nam Investment Forum, which NIC, Meta and the Embassy of Việt Nam in Singapore will jointly organise. It will be held on May 20 at Meta’s headquarters in Singapore.

The forum is a key event for promoting Việt Nam as an attractive investment destination, especially in work with semiconductors and AI.

For the first time, this year’s SEMICON SEA will feature a Việt Nam Lounge, aiming to showcase Việt Nam’s semiconductor industry ecosystem, fostering international partnerships and attracting investment into strategic industries.

The Việt Nam Lounge will host technology demonstrations, product and service exhibitions, as well as displays promoting Việt Nam’s high-quality human resources and its favourable investment and business environment.

The goal is to draw the attention of multinational corporations, strengthen the Vietnamese semiconductor ecosystem and connect it to regional and global semiconductor supply chains.

The Vietnamese delegation will also visit and conduct field studies at leading chip manufacturing plants, research centres and training institutions in Singapore, including SSMC, NTU, NUS, Meta, A*STAR and Google. These visits present a valuable opportunity for Việt Nam to learn from advanced industrial development models.

Participation in SEMICON SEA 2025 marks an important milestone in asserting Việt Nam’s role in the global semiconductor supply chain and paves the way for expanded collaboration between Vietnamese enterprises, institutions and international tech giants.

The event also marks the 30th anniversary of SEMICON SEA. It is expected to gather over 500 companies, showcase 1,300 booths and attract 20,000 visitors from 65 countries and territories. — BIZHUB/VNS