Vietnam Airlines signs MoU on cooperation with Russia's VTB Bank

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Airlines Corporation and Russia’s state-owned VTB Bank have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance co-operation.

The signing took place in Moscow on May 10 (local time) within the official visit to Russia by Party General Secretary Tô Lam, with the Vietnamese top leader and Russian President Vladimir Putin witnessing.

Through the MoU, Vietnam Airlines and VTB Bank expressed a shared desire to explore solutions to promote cultural exchanges, enhance tourism support, and seek more cooperation opportunities in the future.

Vietnam Airlines CEO Lê Hồng Hà described the event as an important milestone, opening up many practical cooperation opportunities that will enhance air connectivity and tourism cooperation between Việt Nam and Russia, and better serve the travel and business needs of customers in both countries.

Meanwhile, VTB Bank CEO Andrey Kostin affirmed the bank’s commitment to supporting Vietnam Airlines, pledging to provide optimal services to aid the airline’s development in the Russian market.

The signing was held as Vietnam Airlines had just officially resumed its direct Hà Nội - Moscow route on May 8, with two flights per week. This route not only meets the increasing travel demand between the two countries but also promote their tourism, trade, and cultural exchanges.

The MoU also demonstrates Vietnam Airlines' efforts to expand its partnership in the international market, while affirming its pioneering role in connecting Việt Nam with the world, contributing to the sustainable development of Việt Nam-Russia relations in the new period. — VNS