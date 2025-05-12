Việt Nam opens first international marina in Nha Trang south-central resort city

KHÁNH HOÀ — Việt Nam has inaugurated its first international marina in the resort city of Nha Trang, located in the south-central coastal province of Khánh Hoà.

The Ana Marina Nha Trang, situated in Vĩnh Hòa Ward some 7 kilometres from downtown Nha Trang, is designed to accommodate 220 yachts of various types.

Spanning over 89 hectares, the project includes 68 hectares of water surface, which has been assigned the VNANA port code by the General Department of Customs.

The marina features commercial service areas, a general area with docks and floating piers for yacht mooring, as well as a boat maintenance facility.

It includes a maritime channel for vessel entry and exit, a wave barrier, and numerous recreational service complexes.

The marina can currently accommodate 110 yachts, with a maximum capacity of up to 220 yachts, including five-star vessels.

It serves as a vital link for maritime transportation between Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia, connecting with regions such as Hong Kong (China), Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, and other ports within Việt Nam.

Nguyễn Văn Nhuận, director of the Khánh Hoà Province Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, said the first international marina will position Nha Trang as a premier destination for luxury yachts, both domestically and internationally.

"It will also enhance the province's reputation as a leader in hosting international sailing competitions," he added.

Ana Marina commenced pilot operations in April 2023 and has since welcomed over 2,000 domestic and international ship arrivals, serving more than 60,000 passengers.

Khánh Hoà Province aims this year to attract 11.8 million overnight visitors, including 5.2 million international tourists, with tourism revenue of VNĐ60 trillion (US$2.3 billion). — VNS