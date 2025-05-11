Vietnamese staples showcased at RCEP Economic and Trade Expo in China

BEIJING — A wide range of high-quality Vietnamese products like coffee, durian and cashew nuts, was exhibited at the Second Hunan (Huaihua) RCEP Economic and Trade Expo in Huaihua city, China from May 8 to 11.

Ma Hongjun, Director of the China-Việt Nam trading company, underscored the vast market potential for Vietnamese products in China. He said both countries benefit from affordable transport costs via land or sea routes. Additionally, Vietnamese products offer excellent quality at competitive prices and align well with Chinese consumer preferences.

He expressed his belief that Vietnamese products will gain increasing popularity among consumers not only in China but also across all RCEP markets.

The 20,000-square-metre exhibition, themed “Share Opportunities to Deliver the Future,” aimed at strengthening economic and trade cooperation while promoting cultural exchange among RCEP member nations. Besides, it was expected to bolster regional economic integration while highlighting Huaihua City’s strategic position on the eastern route of the new land-sea corridor and as Hunan Province’s sole ASEAN goods distribution centre.

This year's expo transcends the traditional exhibition format by integrating advanced technology demonstrations, including AI guide robots, smart translation systems that eliminate language barriers.

It drew the participation of more than 500 companies and over 200 buyers from 15 countries and more than 20 Chinese provinces, autonomous regions and cities. — VNS