Forum to deepen Việt Nam, Austria tech cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Austria expect to advance cooperation in technology and innovation with a high-profile forum scheduled to be held on May 16 in Vienna.

The “Việt Nam – Austria High-Tech and Innovation Forum” is jointly organised by Việt Nam’s National Innovation Center (NIC), the Vietnamese Embassy in Austria and the Austrian Economic Chambers.

The forum is expected to provide a platform for exchanges on emerging technologies, innovation strategies and digital transformation, aligning with Việt Nam’s goal of becoming a high-income economy by 2045.

Leading tech companies are expected to participate in the forum, including UNIDO, TTTech, Infineon, Technologies Austria, Siconnex, Dynatrace, FPT, VNPT, Sovico, and Genetica, to discuss AI, semiconductors, cybersecurity, quantum technology, Internet of Things, biotech and robotics.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria Vũ Lê Thái Hoàng said that the innovation-focused forum, the first of its kind to be held in Europe, is designed to provide opportunities for connecting businesses from both countries. It is expected to position Việt Nam as a strategic destination for European tech investors to integrate more deeply into the global value chains of the high-tech sectors.

NIC Deputy Director Võ Xuân Hải said that there is a huge potential to enhance cooperation with Austria in technology and innovation as Việt Nam is pursuing a strategy to become a regional innovation hub with a focus on semiconductors, AI and IoT, digital transformation, and green growth.

Austria is widely recognised as a global leader in core technology research and development, innovation and high-tech applications. — VNS