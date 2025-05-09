Master planning scheme for Phú Quốc International Airport announced

KIÊN GIANG — The Ministry of Construction, the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV), and the People’s Committee of the southern province of Kiên Giang on Friday held a conference to announce the newly-approved master planning scheme for upgrading Phú Quốc International Airport in the period 2021–30, with a vision toward 2050.

Speaking at the event, CAAV Director Uông Việt Dũng said that the airport upgrading project is among projects to be fast-tracked to serve the organisation of the APEC Economic Leaders' Week 2027 in Việt Nam, as well as to support sustainable development of the locality and the country.

Accordingly, the airport will be upgraded to level 4E according to the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). Specifically, the operational area will be expanded, as well as a plan to extend runways, taxiways and aircraft parking lots. The passenger terminal will be expanded to increase transport capacity, and the connecting traffic system will be improved.

Giang Thanh Khoa, Vice Chairman of the Kiên Giang provincial People's Committee, affirmed that Phú Quốc International Airport is an important gateway connecting Việt Nam with the region and the world, playing a strategic and important role in the socio-economic development of Kiên Giang Province and the Mekong Delta region.

The announcement of the planning scheme for the airport will help Kiên Giang be more proactive in investing and exploiting aviation infrastructure, ensuring sustainable development, in sync with other key projects of the province.

He emphasised that the province is committed to closely coordinating with ministries, agencies and investors to implement the planning scheme properly, contributing to the successful organisation of the APEC Economic Leaders' Week in 2027. The airport improvements will make Phú Quốc, the Pearl Island, an important tourism and marine economic hub of the country.

Under the master planning scheme, during the period, the airport will be rebuilt to meet ICAO Level 4E standards, and will accommodate approximately 10 million passengers and 25,000 tonnes of cargo annually.

Under the long-term vision for 2050, the airport will maintain ICAO Level 4E ICAO standards, with a projected design capacity to serve approximately 18 million passengers and 50,000 tonnes of cargo each year. — VNA/VNS