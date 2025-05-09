Việt Nam takes steps to address drop in durian exports to China

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Agriculture and Environment Đỗ Đức Duy has called for efforts to coordinate with Chinese customs to address technical challenges that are significantly hindering Việt Nam’s durian exports following a steep drop in shipment volume in early 2025.

A report from the ministry shows that Việt Nam’s durian exports to China reached only 35,000 tonnes worth around US$130 million in the first four months of this year, equivalent to only 20 per cent of export targets. In comparison, durian exports totalled $500 million in the same period last year.

The ministry has attributed the sharp drop in durian exports to China to a lack of clear legal frameworks, quarantine procedures and proper quality management. In addition, the issuance of codes for growing areas, packing facilities and lab systems have yet to meet China’s increasingly stringent requirements.

In response, Duy said coordination with Chinese customs will be enhanced to resolve technical barriers that are hindering exports. The issuance of codes for growing areas and packing facilities must be sped up, and quarantine procedures must be urgently followed to increase exports and adjust plans accordingly.

In the long term, Duy said that the legal system managing exports of agricultural products must be improved, along with technical standards across the entire supply chain, from cultivation and harvesting to processing and export. He stressed that restructuring the durian industry towards sustainability is now pressing.

Duy also encouraged the development of value-added durian products, especially frozen durian, to increase value and reduce reliance on fresh durian exports.

Việt Nam’s exports of fruits and vegetables reached $1.62 billion in the first four months of this year, falling by 14 per cent year-on-year.

In the domestic market, durian prices also dropped to around VNĐ35,000–40,000 per kilogramme at the farm, just one-third of the prices over the same period last year. — VNS