Việt Nam to send largest-ever delegation to 2025 SelectUSA Investment Summit

HÀ NỘI — A largest-ever Vietnamese delegation will take part in the 2025 SelectUSA Investment Summit, scheduled for May 11-14 in Maryland, the US, Minister of Finance Nguyễn Văn Thắng told US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper at their meeting in Hà Nội on Thursday.

Thắng said this is seen as part of key activities aimed at boosting Việt Nam – US trade and investment ties.

He expressed his appreciation for the strong support from the US Ambassador and the US Embassy in Việt Nam in general, in recent times, calling this a clear sign of the growing substance and effectiveness of the Việt Nam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The largest-ever delegation from Việt Nam to the summit reflects growing interest among Vietnamese businesses in the US investment environment and their desire to expand presence in the market, Thắng stressed.

Apart from joining activities at the summit, the Vietnamese delegates will also meet with US authorities, associations and businesses operating in the fields of semiconductors, high technology, startups, banking, and green and digital finance, he noted, adding that through these engagements, the Vietnamese Government aims to underscore its commitment to advancing bilateral economic and trade ties on the basis of fairness, mutual benefit, and sustainability as the world undergoes sweeping changes in trade policies and the global business environment.

For his part, Knapper welcomed the strong Vietnamese presence at the summit, describing this as a strong sign of the growing bilateral ties as the two countries are preparing to celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025.

This will be a great opportunity for seeking ways to further deepen the economic and investment cooperation between the two nations, the diplomat said.

In recent years, Việt Nam and the US have witnessed the fruitful development in their bilateral relationship, especially since they established the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2023. Thắng voiced his belief that with Knapper’s central role and close coordination among all relevant parties, the two sides will continue to foster an effective, substantive, and long-term economic and trade partnership. — VNS