Fuel prices cut again

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s retail fuel prices were reduced for the second consecutive time from 3pm on May 8, under an urgent directive issued on the same day by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Under the latest adjustment, the maximum retail price for E5 RON92 petrol has been set at VNĐ18,777 per litre (approximately US$0.72), down VNĐ377 from the previous rate.

RON95-III petrol is now capped at VNĐ19,179 per litre, a decrease of VNĐ407. Diesel 0.05S is priced at no more than VNĐ16,809 per litre, down VNĐ550, while kerosene has been reduced by VNĐ623 to a maximum of VNĐ16,941 per litre.

Meanwhile, fuel oil 180CST 3.5S has been lowered by VNĐ665 to VNĐ15,533 per kilogramme.

The MoIT, in coordination with the Ministry of Finance, decided to adjust domestic fuel prices in line with global market movements, the recent rise in the VNĐ/USD exchange rate, and current regulatory guidelines.

Since the beginning of 2025, domestic fuel prices have undergone 19 adjustments. RON95 petrol has seen nine increases and ten decreases, while diesel has risen eight times, dropped ten times, and remained unchanged once.

In this latest adjustment, the price stabilisation fund was not used for any fuel product. — VNS