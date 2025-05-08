Heritage hub grows in tourism, investment  

HUẾ – More than two million tourists, of which 45 per cent were foreigners, booked tour services to explore world heritage destinations in Huế in the first quarter of the year, marking a 63 per cent increase in comparison to the same period last year.

City officials reported at the press conference that the local tourism industry earned a revenue of VNĐ3.65 trillion (US$140.5 million) during the first three months of 2025.

According to the officials, 350,000 visitors came to the heritage hub during the 50th anniversary of the country’s National Reunification and the five-day National Holiday (between April 30 and May 4), marking a 17.5 per cent share of total visitors and around 20 per cent of overall revenue in the quarter.

Local authorities said the city granted 11 licences to new investment projects, while two other projects increased capital, with total registered funds of VNĐ22.5 trillion ($866 million).

Nearly 300 licences for newly established businesses have been approved in the first quarter, with total investment of VNĐ3.4 trillion ($131 million).

Huế has been accelerating its plans to build a high-tech park project and has also organised the National Tourism Year and Huế Festival 2025. The city expects to draw in about five million visitors this year.

A series of key projects worth a total of $274 million began construction in early March.

Huế, the former imperial capital of the Nguyễn Dynasty, has eight world heritage sites that have been recognised by UNESCO.

The centrally run city, in cooperation with South Korean partners, aims to launch an air route connecting Huế and South Korea (Incheon and Phú Bài airports) as well as boost tourism service-related art performances.

It has been building partnerships with companies like Vingroup, FPT and Grab to promote the green transformation and sustainable development over the next few decades. VNS