First batch of Trà Vinh’s organic OCOP coconut sugar exported to US

TRÀ VINH — The Mekong Delta province of Trà Vinh has seen the first official shipment to the US of locally produced 5-star OCOP-rated organic coconut sugar weighing more than seven tonnes.

According to Phạm Đình Ngãi, CEO of the Trà Vinh FARM Co, ltd (Sokfarm) – the producer, the sugar is derived from fresh coconut flower nectar. It takes over eight litres of nectar to produce just one kilogramme of sugar, which is gently concentrated using advanced low-temperature technology (maintained at 55–60°C) over several hours. This process preserves the natural minerals and nutrients found in the nectar.

This initial export batch will be supplied to US partners operating in the nutritional food sector, particularly for use in energy bars and health-conscious bakery products, he added.

Founded in 2019, Sokfarm currently markets six core coconut nectar and sugar products, all of which have achieved 4- or 5-star certification under Việt Nam’s One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme. The company manages a 20-hectare organic-certified coconut plantation that meets USDA (the US), EU, JAS (Japan), and Canada Organic standards.

Additionally, the company works with 35 local farming households in Tiểu Cần district to source raw coconut nectar. To date, its products have been officially exported to Japan, the Netherlands, Germany, the US and Australia.

Trà Vinh currently boasts 393 OCOP-certified goods, including three 5-star and 46 4-star ones. According to authorities’ assessments, after certification, the annual output and revenue of 5-star and 4-star OCOP products have risen by 30–60 per cent and 20–52 per cent, respectively. —VNS