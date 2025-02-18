Coconut exports reach 14-year high

HÀ NỘI — By the end of 2024, fresh coconut exports had reached US$390 million, a 61 per cent increase compared to last year's figure, according to the General Department of Customs.

Overall, exports of fresh coconuts and coconut products totalled nearly $1.1 billion, reflecting a growth of over 20 per cent from 2023.

This is the first time in 14 years that coconuts have generated a billion-dollar export revenue for Việt Nam.

Data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development indicates that Việt Nam currently has 200,000 hectares of coconut plantations, producing about two million tonnes of the fruits every year.

One-third of this area meets organic standards from the US and Europe, concentrated mainly around the central region and plantations in the Mekong Delta.

The Bến Tre Siamese coconut has been granted geographical indication, with 133 designated plantation codes and over 8,300 hectares dedicated to export production.

With more than 600 businesses involved in coconut production and processing, Việt Nam's coconut industry enjoys a competitive advantage in the international market. Việt Nam ranks fourth in terms of coconut exports in the Asia-Pacific region and fifth globally.

China is the largest export market, accounting for 25 per cent of Việt Nam’s total coconut exports in terms of value. The signing of a protocol allowing official coconut exports between the two countries in August 2024 has created significant opportunities for the coconut farmers and producers.

Việt Nam is currently the third-largest coconut supplier to China, holding over 20 per cent of the market share.

Beyond China, thanks to its competitive pricing and a naturally sweet flavour, Vietnamese coconuts are also highly favoured in markets including the EU, the US, Canada and South Korea.

Despite generating billions of dollars in export revenue, the current figures still do not fully reflect the potential and advantages of Việt Nam’s coconut industry, according to representatives.

General Secretary of the Việt Nam Coconut Association Cao Bá Đăng Khoa said that many fresh coconut export orders have faced delays due to a shortage of plantation codes, packing codes and unstable raw material sources, over the third and fourth quarters of 2024.

Therefore, the Coconut Association has asked authorities to engage with Chinese counterparts aiming to make issuing additional plantation codes for Việt Nam easier. — VNS