Taiwan extends mandatory inspection on Vietnamese durian imports

TAIPEI — The Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei has confirmed that Taiwan’s Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) has extended its enhanced inspection policy on Vietnamese durian imports.

Under the new directive, Taiwan will continue inspecting every shipment of fresh durian (HS Code 0810.60.00.00.7) from Việt Nam until April 30 to ensure food safety compliance.

Last year, TFDA implemented a 100 per cent inspection policy on Vietnamese fresh durian imports, effective from August 12 and due to expire on February 11 this year, after four shipments failed to meet food safety standards within a six-month period.

TFDA emphasised that food businesses must comply with self-regulation requirements. Importers subject to food safety monitoring plans must conduct internal inspections and maintain detailed records to ensure compliance with local regulations.

Additionally, if a product is found to pose health risks, businesses must immediately halt sales, recall affected shipments and report to local regulatory authorities.

In parallel, China has also tightened regulations on durian imports from both Việt Nam and Thailand.

As of late 2024, 100 per cent of durian shipments entering China must include certification confirming the absence of Auramine O (Basic Yellow 2 – BY2), a dye commonly used in industrial applications. Chinese customs will conduct further testing on imports, and only shipments free of Auramine O residues will be cleared for entry.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese durian exports to the European Union are now subject to increased border inspection rates, rising from 10 per cent to 20 per cent. This stricter control stems from violations of EU regulations on pesticide residue limits in previous shipments.

The heightened scrutiny across multiple markets highlights the growing pressure on Vietnamese durian exporters to enhance compliance with global food safety standards. — VNS