Vietnamese, Australian firms promote comprehensive strategic cooperation

SYDNEY — EzyRemit Worldwide, one of the leading fintech companies in Australia specialising in international payment solutions, held a strategic meeting with representatives from Sacombank-SBR of Việt Nam on February 17 in Sydney.

During the meeting, they discussed expanding cooperation and enhancing international money transfer and payment services between Việt Nam and Australia, thereby providing more values for customers in both countries.

They touched upon expanding EzyRemit's services not only in the two countries but also to potential markets such as New Zealand, Japan, Canada, the US, and Europe. This is part of EzyRemit's long-term development strategy to meet the increasing demand for international money transfers and payments from overseas communities worldwide.

EzyRemit has established itself as a globally recognised fintech company providing international money transfer services. With its headquarters in Sydney and international offices in HCM City, San Francisco, Toronto, Queenstown, and Tokyo, the firm has demonstrated its ability to offer safe, efficient, and accessible financial solutions to communities around the globe.

Speaking at the meeting, Consul General of Việt Nam for New South Wales, Queensland, and South Australia Nguyễn Thanh Tùng highlighted a strong commitment from both the public and private sectors to promote international cooperation and innovation in the fintech industry.

He acknowledged EzyRemit's significant contributions to strengthening the relationship between Việt Nam and Australia and expressed hope to witness further development of EzyRemit and its continuous contributions to the Vietnamese community and the world.

Meanwhile, Chairman and CEO of Sacombank-SBR Trần Minh Khoa stated that the company currently holds a 25 per cent market share of remittances from overseas to Việt Nam. One of Sacombank-SBR's key strengths is its technology and service quality.

Khoa said Sacombank-SBR and EzyRemit have similarities in technology platforms, service quality, and commitment to compliance in services, which facilitates their cooperation to offer more convenient financial solutions, enabling customers to transfer money to Việt Nam quickly, safely, and efficiently. — BIZHUB/VNS