JICA to fund transport projects in Cần Thơ

CẦN THƠ – The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) plans to spend more than VNĐ5.7 trillion (US$230.6 million) on implementing two transport projects in Cần Thơ City.

The first project is upgrading and expanding 10.2km of National Highway 61C going through Cần Thơ, and the second is a 25.5km stretch of road connecting Cần Thơ's Thới Lai District with Giồng Riềng District in Kiên Giang Province. The total estimated investment of both projects is more than VNĐ8.78 trillion ($362 million).

JICA's official development assistance (ODA) loan is more than VNĐ5.73 trillion of this investment, while the counterpart capital is more than VNĐ3 trillion.

Under the current schedule, Cần Thơ City People's Committee will organise the preparation and submission of investment policies in the second quarter and submit a feasibility study report in the fourth quarter this year.

The Government will sign an international framework treaty and specific agreements on ODA capital in the second quarter of 2026, implement compensation and resettlement from the first quarter of 2026 to the fourth quarter of 2027, begin construction in 2027 and complete the work in 2030.

JICA senior representative Fukuda Chihiro said that over the years the agency has supported Mekong Delta localities -- including Cần Thơ City -- with projects like the Cần Thơ Bridge, loans and technical assistance to upgrade Cần Thơ University, and providing support for ongoing projects such as the Ô Môn No.3 Thermal Power Plant.

Fukuda said JICA is ready to conduct a survey to support Cần Thơ City's next steps, but the agency is still waiting for the Prime Minister to approve the project before beginning.

According to Fukuda, in 2022 and 2023, JICA conducted a preliminary survey for these projects. For the next one, the agency will update information on the city's environment and society to meet JICA's criteria.

Nguyễn Ngọc Hè, Vice Chairman of Cần Thơ City People's Committee, said that over the past two years, Cần Thơ, along with the two provinces of Kiên Giang and Đồng Tháp, have held many meetings and prepared procedures related to these two projects. Thus far, the procedures have been mostly completed.

Cần Thơ will therefore submit the project investment proposal to the Government soon, Hè said.

Hè said authorities hope that JICA will continue to support project procedures, especially in coordinating the appraisal of loan capital sources under JICA's authority, so that the project can be implemented soon. — VNS