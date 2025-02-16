Bình Dương plans to build eco-industrial park

BÌNH DƯƠNG – Bình Dương People's Committee, Becamex IDC Corporation, the World Bank (WB) and relevant units held a workshop to kick off a feasibility study of the Eco-Industrial Park on February 14 in the province.

The study will contribute to the strategy of building Bình Dương Province into a modern industrial centre, while at the same time promoting the transition to an industrial symbiosis model to meet the standards of a low-carbon economy, ecological industrial parks and science-technology industry, experts said.

The locality will deploy an international standard ecological industrial park model in key industrial parks in Bàu Bàng District including Bàu Bàng Industrial Park, Bàu Bàng Expanded Industrial Park and Cây Trường Industrial Park.

This model will help businesses develop in the direction of industrial symbiosis, optimise resources, reduce environmental impact and increase economic value.

Within the framework of the research, experts will develop a roadmap for the development of ecological industrial parks, including assessing the current status of industrial parks and proposing conversion solutions in accordance with international standards; research wastewater treatment systems and water reuse to optimise water resources in production; develop a sustainable energy supply model, including the application of solar energy, energy storage and building an industrial symbiosis system; and connect businesses in industrial parks to take advantage of common resources to optimise the supply chain.

The study will be conducted under the leadership of Prof. Park Hang Suck, a leading expert on Eco-Industrial Parks in South Korea, in collaboration with Ulsan Eco-Industrial Development (Ulsan EID), a consulting firm that has successfully implemented the Eco-Industrial Park model in Ulsan (South Korea), with technical support from the World Bank.

With practical experience and advanced technology, experts from Ulspan EID will propose an implementation roadmap suitable to the actual conditions of Becamex IDC Corporation, contributing to shaping a sustainable industrial ecosystem for the province.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Bùi Minh Thạnh said that Bình Dương has planned and oriented industrial parks to be invested in and developed sustainably with high competitiveness.

Applying the principles of Eco-Industrial Parks will help reduce carbon emissions, optimise resource use, and create an environmentally friendly industrial ecosystem.

They also help improve investors by supporting them to meet strict global environmental standards, thereby expanding their access to international markets.

This model is not only a guide for new industrial parks but also an important transformation path for existing industrial parks.

Emphasising that Bình Dương highly appreciates and fully supports the feasibility study, Thạnh believes that with technical support from the World Bank and related organisations and firms, the project will pave the way for Bình Dương to become a pioneering locality in Việt Nam in developing ecological industrial parks according to international standards.

The province also hopes that the business community will support this new direction, especially businesses in industrial parks invested by Becamex IDC Corporation in Bàu Bàng District, by participating in the successful development of this project. – VNS