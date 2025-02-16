Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

HCM City to build high-tech training centre

February 16, 2025 - 07:36
HCM City will establish an international-standard High-Tech Skills Training Centre to improve the qualifications of Vietnamese workers.
Signing ceremony of cooperation agreement to build an international-standard High-Tech Skills Training Centre in HCM City on February 12. — VNS Photo

HCM CITY — HCM City will establish an international-standard High-Tech Skills Training Centre to improve the qualifications of Vietnamese workers.

Accordingly, the Management Board of Saigon Hi-Tech Park Training Centre and the HCM City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC) have signed a cooperation agreement with British University Việt Nam to build the centre, which will be located at the High-Tech Park Training Centre in District 9.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the the city People's Committee Võ Văn Hoan emphasised the importance of science, technology, globalisation, and human resources as the key factors determining the competitiveness of each country. International cooperation in the field of education and training not only helps to access advanced scientific and technological achievements but also contributes to improving the quality of teaching and research, while creating conditions for Vietnamese students and experts to access international standards.

The centre is expected to become a model in advanced training and skills transfer training, helping the Vietnamese workforce to be flexible, adapt quickly and effectively meet the demand for high-quality labour in technology fields such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

Nguyễn Kỳ Phùng, head of the Management Board of HCM City High-Tech Park, said that developing human resources, especially high-quality human resources, is closely linked with the development and application of science and technology, and is a decisive factor in restructuring the economy and transforming the growth model to ensure rapid, effective and sustainable development.

“This centre will be a solid foundation to promote the sustainable development of high-quality human resources, and will contribute to bringing Việt Nam closer to the group of leading countries in technology and innovation.” — VNS

Related Stories

Society

HCM City roundtable discusses resolution driving innovation, digital transformation

Scientists, universities and research institutes play a pivotal role in successfully achieving the goals outlined in Resolution 57-NQ/TW, a landmark policy document issued by the Politburo on breakthrough developments in science, technology, innovation and the national digital transformation, experts said at a roundtable discussion held HCM City on Friday (February 14).

see also

More on this story

Economy

HCM City expands market stabilisation programme

HCM City will further intensify efforts to control product quality, stabilise the market, and promote export activities this year in order to curb inflation and contribute to the city’s overall growth targets, according to the city's Department of Industry and Trade.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom