HCM City to build high-tech training centre

HCM CITY — HCM City will establish an international-standard High-Tech Skills Training Centre to improve the qualifications of Vietnamese workers.

Accordingly, the Management Board of Saigon Hi-Tech Park Training Centre and the HCM City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC) have signed a cooperation agreement with British University Việt Nam to build the centre, which will be located at the High-Tech Park Training Centre in District 9.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the the city People's Committee Võ Văn Hoan emphasised the importance of science, technology, globalisation, and human resources as the key factors determining the competitiveness of each country. International cooperation in the field of education and training not only helps to access advanced scientific and technological achievements but also contributes to improving the quality of teaching and research, while creating conditions for Vietnamese students and experts to access international standards.

The centre is expected to become a model in advanced training and skills transfer training, helping the Vietnamese workforce to be flexible, adapt quickly and effectively meet the demand for high-quality labour in technology fields such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

Nguyễn Kỳ Phùng, head of the Management Board of HCM City High-Tech Park, said that developing human resources, especially high-quality human resources, is closely linked with the development and application of science and technology, and is a decisive factor in restructuring the economy and transforming the growth model to ensure rapid, effective and sustainable development.

“This centre will be a solid foundation to promote the sustainable development of high-quality human resources, and will contribute to bringing Việt Nam closer to the group of leading countries in technology and innovation.” — VNS