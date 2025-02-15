DongA Bank renamed as Vikki Digital Bank

HCM CITY — DongA Commercial Joint Stock Bank (DongA Bank) has changed its name to Vikki Digital Bank Limited (Vikki Bank) following Decision No 42/QĐ-TTGSNH2 issued by the State Bank of Vit Nam (SBV) on February 14.

The bank’s headquarters is located at 72 Lý Thường Kiệt, Trần Hưng Đạo Ward, Hoàn Kiếm District, Hà Nội, as per Decision No 237/QĐ-NHNN issued by the SBV on February 14.

All customers’ rights and benefits remain fully protected.

To celebrate its new brand identity, Vikki Digital Bank will launch a series of promotions to express gratitude to existing customers and welcome new ones.

Vikki Bank is the first new-generation digital bank in Việt Nam that seamlessly integrates cutting-edge technology with a network of branches and transaction offices, offering unlimited banking, financial, investment, insurance, travel, and shopping services.

By leveraging advanced technology and an extensive network, Vikki Digital Bank offers a modern and convenient experience for customers, with absolute data protection.

This marks a significant milestone in the digital era, initiating a new journey of stability and sustainable growth for the bank, delivering greater benefits to employees, partners, customers, and the wider community.

Previously, on January 17, the SBV announced the decision to implement the mandatory transfer of DongA Bank to Hồ Chí Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank) under a plan approved by the Government.

Following the transfer, DongA Bank will operate as a single-member limited liability bank fully owned by HDBank, ensuring all rights of depositors and customers are upheld.

DongA Bank will remain an independent legal entity and will not consolidate its financial reports with HDBank. It will be managed and supported by HDBank to gradually restore operations and improve its financial position. — VNS