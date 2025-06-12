Tax revenues from individual and household businesses increased on tax crackdown

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam collected more than VNĐ14.37 trillion (US$564 million) in taxes from household and individual businesses in the first five months of this year, representing an increase of 26 per cent year-on-year on following the Government’s crackdown on counterfeits.

HCM City and Hà Nội accounted for over 466 per cent of the total tax revenue from individual and household businesses.

The adoption of e-invoices generated via point-of-sale (POS) systems also surged drastically.

By the end of May, over 202,000 establishments had registered to issue e-invoices from POS devices, a rise of 217 per cent from the end of last year. More than 2.3 billion invoices have been issued so far this year.

Taxes collected from e-commerce rose strongly by 55 per cent year-on-year to reach VNĐ75 trillion in January–May. Of the figure, VNĐ5.67 trillion came from 183 foreign digital service providers, an increase of 41 per cent.

As of May 22, more than 119,000 of out 164,660 individual and household businesses engaging in e-commerce were identified with a total of VNĐ19.2 trillion in taxable revenues. More than 26,659 violations were detected, collecting VNĐ747 billion in taxes and penalties.

The General Department of Taxation said the draft law on tax management will be finalised this month, which aims to eliminate flat tax schemes for household businesses starting from 2026. — BIZHUB/VNS