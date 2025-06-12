Việt Nam among world’s most food-self-sufficient nations: study

HÀ NỘI — As concerns mount over the potential for disruptions to global trade, a new study published in the journal Nature Food has identified Việt Nam as one of the few countries with a high level of food self-sufficiency, capable of withstanding major interruptions to food imports and exports worldwide.

The research, conducted by scientists from the German University of Göttingen and the Scottish University of Edinburgh, used data from the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) to assess the self-sufficiency of 186 countries and territories across seven major food categories: cereals, vegetables, fruit, starchy staples, dairy products, meat and fish.

According to the findings, Guyana, with a population of around 800,000, is the only one able to fully meet domestic demand for all food groups without relying on imports. China and Việt Nam followed closely, each achieving self-sufficiency in six categories.

Việt Nam’s strong performance is attributed to its robust agricultural sector, which maintains consistently high yields in key areas such as rice, fruit and vegetables, fishery products, meat, and starchy foodstuffs. While many nations remain heavily reliant on food imports, the Southeast Asian nation’s sustained domestic production capacity provides it with a vital advantage in safeguarding national food security during periods of global uncertainty.

The study also highlighted a stark contrast in global food resilience. Out of the 186 analysed, 154 were found to be self-sufficient in only two to five food groups. Alarmingly, several nations were unable to domestically meet the demand for any of the categories. These included Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Macau (China), Qatar, and Yemen – countries where over 50 per cent of food supplies depend on imports.

Việt Nam ranks among the world’s top food exporters while maintaining a diverse and sustainable agricultural system to serve domestic needs. This dual strength enhances the country’s resilience to future disruptions in global food trade. — VNS