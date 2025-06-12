Bình Dương promotes hi-tech, digital transformation cooperation with Taiwanese group

BÌNH DƯƠNG — Vice Chairman of the Bình Dương provincial People's Committee Bùi Minh Trí on Wednesday had a working session with a delegation from Taiwan (China)'s MiTAC Information Technology Corporation led by its Chairman Su Liang, who came to learn about the investment environment and technology development policy in the southern industrial hub of Việt Nam.

The provincial leader affirmed that Bình Dương is implementing an economic development strategy oriented towards sustainability and high added value, in which high technology and digital transformation are the pillars.

He said the province prioritises investments in the areas that are environmentally friendly, efficiently utilise resources, and supply products and services with high added value, including semiconductor technology, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), green energy, circular economy, and green economy, expected to contribute to a knowledge-based economy.

The official said Bình Dương is working with international partners on its smart city and innovation zone projects. The province is building science and IT parks to become a regional innovation hub, while also applying technology to government and public services to develop a digital government, economy, and society.

For his part, Su said that MiTAC, a technology multinational headquartered in Taiwan (China) and present in more than 70 countries, has more than 40 years of experience in the field of system integration and core technology development, specialising in AIoT solutions integrated with cloud technology and terminal equipment. It is also a strategic partner of many cities in AI, big data, smart transport, and digital govenment projects.

Su highly valued Bình Dương's smart city development orientation and expressed his desire to implement a number of specific projects in the province such as urban railway, smart camera, and smart street lighting systems.

He noted the fields that MiTAC is implementing highly match Bình Dương's digital transformation strategy. The enterprise hopes to become a long-term partner of the province in hi-tech application projects, thus supporting the digitalisation of urban infrastructure and creating new momentum for local economic development.

Welcoming MiTAC’s proposals, Trí said Bình Dương is ready to work closely with reputable global tech investors. The province is committed to offering the best support in policies, procedures, and infrastructure to help businesses succeed, especially in industries driving growth transformation. — VNS