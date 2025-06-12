AutoExpo 2025 highlights Việt Nam’s automotive ambitions

HÀ NỘI — The 2025 Vietnam International Auto Expo officially started in Hà Nội on Thursday, featuring more than 200 booths from nearly 200 domestic and international companies specialising in production of cars, motorbikes, electric vehicles, auto parts and supporting industries.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade's Industry Agency Phạm Văn Quân said: “The automotive and mechanical engineering sectors are not merely about manufacturing — they symbolise technological prowess and national status.

"If Việt Nam is to become a developed industrial nation, we must gain mastery over the automotive, mechanical and high-tech industries.”

Phan Đăng Tuất, chairman of the Việt Nam Association for Supporting Industries, also noted that the growing domestic demand for vehicles presents major opportunities for car and motorbike manufacturers and assemblers.

Now in its 18th edition, the annual exhibition will run for three days, from Thursday to Saturday, at the ICE Exhibition Centre and the Việt Xô Friendship Cultural Palace in Hà Nội. — VNS