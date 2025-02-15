Bắc Giang aims to maintain position as one of Việt Nam's fastest-growing provinces

BẮC GIANG This year, the northern province of Bắc Giang will accelerate the removal of difficulties and obstacles for investors and firms, especially in compensation and site clearance, to help maintain its position as one of the provinces with the strongest economic growth in the country.

The province will direct departments and branches to develop plans to attract investors in trade and service projects, according to a list approved every year.

Mai Sơn, Vice Chairman of the Bắc Giang Provincial People's Committee, said that to create momentum for project development and draw in investors, the province is working to develop its transport infrastructure by 2030. The committee will submit a proposal to the Ministry of Transport on key transport projects, such as the capital’s Ring Road 5 and national highways in the province.

In addition, the province is coordinating with neighbouring areas to speed up progress and implement regional connectivity projects, such as the Hà Bắc No. 1 Bridge, the connecting road to Hà Bắc No. 2 Bridge, routes connecting the province’s Sơn Động and Lục Nam districts with Quảng Ninh Province and routes connecting the province’s Lục Ngạn and Lục Nam districts with Lạng Sơn Province’s Hữu Lũng District.

The province will also continue to research and supplement its plans to open new regional connectivity routes.

Chairman of the Bắc Giang People's Committee Nguyễn Việt Oanh said that in 2025, the province will mobilise the strength of the entire political system to overcome difficulties and take advantage of opportunities to promote comprehensive development in all fields. The province will maintain a high growth rate to continue ranking among the top areas in the country.

Departments, branches and localities in the province will continue to focus on disbursing public investment capital to meet approved disbursement plans. For projects that are still stuck in implementation, localities need to coordinate with relevant departments and branches to study the situation carefully and resolve any issues to accelerate the projects’ progress.

The province will focus on reviewing all projects at risk of causing losses as well as unfeasible projects to propose solutions and resolve problems completely.

Aside from these areas, Oanh said, the province will continue to review plans and propose appropriate planning adjustments.

The province will continue to invest in developing industrial and service infrastructure and improve the business environment to attract investment.

It will also focus on agricultural production. Weather forecasts and diseases will be carefully studied to form rapid response plans and scenarios to promote agricultural production.

According to Nguyễn Đại Lượng, Chairman of the People's Committee of Việt Yên Town, this year the town will focus on mobilising resources to invest in infrastructure to serve industrial development. Specifically, it will speed up the construction of the Việt Hàn Industrial Park's Phase 2 and the expansion of the Quang Châu Industrial Park.

Aside from supporting investors and businesses to remove obstacles to development, the town will arrange land to build houses and other necessities to serve workers in industrial parks and attract investment in commercial infrastructure and banking services, Lượng said.

As many agencies, units and administrations in the province will be merging this year, the Department of Home Affairs needs to restructure well to ensure stability and help the socio-economic development of the province.

Bắc Giang Province is aiming to achieve a GRDP growth rate of 13.6 per cent and GRDP per capita of US$4,900 this year. The province is also hoping to receive VNĐ80.65 trillion in investment capital for social development.

Last year continued an impressively successful year for Bắc Giang Province, as it maintained its high position in the country with a GRDP growth rate estimated at 13.85 per cent. The province’s GRDP hit VNĐ207 trillion in 2024, maintaining its 12th position in the country and leading in the northern midlands and mountain region.

The province’s investment and business environment also continues to improve. It remains an attractive and trustworthy destination for domestic and foreign investors to develop and expand production.

In 2024, the province attracted over $2.14 billion in investment capital, ranking 10th in the country in attracting FDI. New domestic projects alone increased by 2.5 times, while the expansion of FDI projects in the province doubled compared to the previous year.

The province’s total import and export turnover of goods last year increased sharply by 14.5 per cent to $60 billion, of which $33 billion was from exports, up 20.4 per cent compared to 2023. With a trade surplus of $6 billion, the province ranked fifth in the country.

With an increase of VNĐ20.48 trillion, the province’s budget revenue exceeded 30.8 per cent of the estimate assigned by the Party. VNS