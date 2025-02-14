Politics & Law
Home Economy

Việt Nam boosts pharmaceutical chemical exports

February 14, 2025 - 15:45
Việt Nam aims to achieve an annual export growth rate of over 10 per cent for certain natural pharmaceutical products by 2030. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Lê Thành Long has signed a decision approving a programme to develop the domestic pharmaceutical chemical industry over the next five years.

The initiative aims to increase domestic production and use of pharmaceutical raw materials, while expanding exports of pharmaceutical chemical products.

The 'Pharmaceutical Chemical Industry Development Programme to 2030' was approved in Decision 270/QĐ-TTg on February 13.

By 2030, Việt Nam aims to produce 20 per cent of the raw materials needed for pharmaceutical production, meeting 50 per cent of the demand for functional food and cosmeceutical ingredients domestically.

Additionally, the annual export growth rate of selected natural pharmaceutical chemicals - such as active ingredients, quantified extracts and high-potency essential oils - is expected to exceed 10 per cent.

By 2045, Việt Nam aspires to develop a high-tech, modern and competitive pharmaceutical chemical industry that integrates into the global pharmaceutical supply chain. The annual growth rate of pharmaceutical chemical production is projected to reach 8 to 11 per cent.

The programme outlines several key strategies to advance the sector, including enhancing investment incentives through tax breaks, land use benefits and financial support to encourage research, production and technology transfer, especially in core and emerging technologies.

It also aims to attract both domestic enterprises and multinational pharmaceutical corporations to invest in chemical synthesis and biotechnological production while supporting Vietnamese businesses in developing value chains based on natural medicinal resources. — VNS

Economy

AGRITECHNICA ASIA comes to VN

Agricultural machinery exhibition AGRITECHNICA ASIA, which debuted in Thailand last year, will be held in in HCM City from March 12 to 14, showcasing innovations that could help Southeast Asian farmers increase productivity and resilience in a rapidly changing agricultural landscape.
Economy

Việt Nam, Laos strengthen energy cooperation

The Lao Government and Chitchareune Construction Co Ltd on Wednesday signed an agreement to develop a 1,200 MW wind power plant in Nong District, Laos’ Savannakhet Province which aims to supply electricity to Việt Nam from late 2027.

