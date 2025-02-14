Vietnam AutoExpo to return Hà Nội in June

HÀ NỘI — As one of Việt Nam’s leading prestigious events in the transportation and supporting industries, Vietnam AutoExpo 2025 is expected to span 10,000 square metres, featuring over 500 booths, showcasing 350 domestic and international companies.

The exhibition will welcome businesses from various sectors, including car and motorcycle manufacturing and assembly companies, alongside supporting industries.

It will take place from June 12 to 14 at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre and over the three days around 15,000 visitors are expected to attend.

In addition to countless face-to-face business discussions, organisers will be hosting several specialised conferences, seminars and B2B networking activities held concurrently to facilitate industry collaborations.

After 17 successful editions, Vietnam AutoExpo has established itself as a vital platform for domestic and international companies in the transportation and supporting industries.

The event enables participants to exchange expertise, showcase products, expand partnerships and gain access to cutting-edge technology and global advancements. It also opens up opportunities for Vietnamese companies to integrate more deeply into the world markets, becoming vital links with global supply chains.

Việt Nam’s automotive industry has experienced significant growth in production scale, product diversity and market expansion.

However in recent years, neighbouring countries, including China and Thailand have also made impressive strides, integrating into the global value chain. Without appropriate policies and strategies, players in the domestic market may face challenges in maintaining market share against foreign competition.

In order to continue to develop robustly, Việt Nam’s automotive and supporting industries will require strategic policies, clear roadmaps and investments in technology innovation and trade promotions. Recognising this, the Ministry of Finance has proposed extending tax incentives for automobile manufacturing and assembly until 2027.

This move aims to provide a strong foundation for the domestic sector to enhance production capacity and increase localisation rates, ensuring its sustainable development within the national economy. —VNS