AGRITECHNICA ASIA comes to VN

HCM CITY — Agricultural machinery exhibition AGRITECHNICA ASIA, which debuted in Thailand last year, will be held in HCM City from March 12 to 14, showcasing innovations that could help Southeast Asian farmers increase productivity and resilience in a rapidly changing agricultural landscape.

The German Agricultural Society (DLG ), the National Agricultural Extension Centre and Vietnam Agriculture newspaper held a press conference on Wednesday where they announced the AGRITECHNICA ASIA Vietnam 2025 with the theme "Promoting Green Innovations in Southeast Asia”.

According to the organisers, as climate change becomes more complex, the demand for agricultural technology is increasing to optimise production processes, support sustainable farming models, boost productivity, and reduce waste, ensuring sustainable food supply.

The exhibition will highlight smart mechanisation, digital technologies and climate-friendly practices.

Peter Grothues, a member of the board, DLG Markets, said: "One of our main goals is to introduce the world's most advanced technologies to Vietnamese farmers, businesses, and cooperatives."

The exhibition would focus on Việt Nam's key agricultural produce like rice, sugarcane, corn, staple crops, coffee, and fruits, he said.

It has attracted over 200 exhibitors from 25 countries and thousands of professionals from across the agricultural value chain, including major brands like Gleaner, GSI, Massey Ferguson, and CLAAS.

Nguyễn Ngọc Thạch, editor-in-chief of Vietnam Agriculture newspaper, said mechanisation plays a key role in the process of modernising agriculture, especially as Việt Nam strives for a sustainable, efficient and low-emission production system.

He said empowering farmers with new technologies would increase their confidence in adopting innovations, ultimately boosting productivity, quality, and competitiveness.

The exhibition would serve as a key platform for experts, industry leaders and policymakers to network, exchanging knowledge and experiences, he said.

AGRITECHNICA ASIA is inspired by the annual AGRITECHNICA exhibition held in Hannover, Germany, since 1985.

"Looking further ahead, we hope AGRITECHNICA ASIA will be held alternately in Thailand and Việt Nam, turning the two countries, and Southeast Asia in general, into knowledge hubs for agricultural mechanisation," Thạch added.

The expo will be held together with HortEx Vietnam, recognised as Southeast Asia's premier exhibition for horticulture and professional floriculture and organized by Minh Vi Exhibition and Advertisement Services Co., Ltd. and Nova Exhibitions BV. — VNS