Market edges up slightly as liquidity remains low

HÀ NỘI — The stock market inched higher on Thursday, with liquidity improving slightly but still remaining at low levels, while foreign investors recorded their ninth consecutive net selling session, albeit at a reduced volume compared to previous days.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index rose by 3.44 points, or 0.27 per cent, to close at 1,270.35 points. Market breadth remained positive, with 161 gainers outnumbering 144 decliners. Trading value edged up to VNĐ11.7 trillion (approximately US$460 million), with nearly 512 million shares exchanged.

The VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 largest stocks by market capitalisation on the HoSE, also gained 2.1 points, or 0.16 per cent, to end at 1,337.78 points. Within the VN30 basket, 19 stocks advanced, eight declined and three remained unchanged.

Vinhomes JSC (VHM) led the market with a 1.97 per cent gain, contributing over 0.7 points to the VN-Index.

Vietnam Rubber Group Joint Stock Company (GVR) also climbed 2.43 per cent, while Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (CTG) rose 0.86 per cent. Additional support came from Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TCB) and Vingroup Joint Stock Company (VIC), which gained 0.97 per cent and 0.88 per cent, respectively.

However, some large-cap stocks limited the market's upside. FPT Corporation (FPT) dropped by 1.31 per cent, Mobile World Investment Corporation (MWG) declined 2.84 per cent and PetroVietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (GAS) fell 0.6 per cent.

Market analysts at SHS Securities commented: “In the short term, the VN-Index continues to grow above the 1,270-point support level, which aligns with the 200-day moving average. Meanwhile, VN30 has a near-term support level around 1,335 points, with a stronger support at 1,300 points. This is a consolidation phase suitable for reassessing fundamentals, market momentum and potential growth drivers.”

“While short-term market conditions are improving, many stocks remain at relatively attractive valuations, offering promising investment opportunities. The VN-Index is experiencing a consolidation phase above the 1,270-point support level. Investors should maintain a balanced portfolio and selectively invest in stocks with strong fundamentals and long-term growth potential, focusing on industry-leading companies,” the analysts added.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index edged up by 0.09 per cent to close at 229.52 points, with trading value exceeding VNĐ747 billion and over 45 million shares traded.

Meanwhile, foreign investors extended their net selling streak to nine sessions, offloading shares worth more than VNĐ233 billion on HoSE. — VNS