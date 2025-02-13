RoK - key partner in Bình Dương’s economic development strategy

BÌNH DƯƠNG — The Republic of Korea (RoK) is one of the most important partners of the southern province of Bình Dương in its economic development strategy and investment attraction, said Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Võ Văn Minh.

Speaking at a meeting with a delegation of the RoK’s Global Innovation Research Institute (GIRI) led by its Chairman Kim Jin-pyo on February 13, Minh said that the RoK currently ranks 5th among 65 countries and territories investing in Bình Dương, with 776 projects and total investment amounting to US$3.45 billion.

Bình Dương has also twinned with Daejeon and Gangnam districts in Seoul. In recent years, vibrant exchanges and cooperative activities between Bình Dương and various Korean localities have yielded positive results in investment collaboration.

Emphasising the importance of cooperation in science, technology, and innovation, Minh expressed his hope that the GIRI will serve as a bridge for Bình Dương to collaborate with leading institutes and universities in the RoK for high-quality human resource training.

He added that Bình Dương is in urgent need of a skilled workforce to meet its socio-economic development requirements and is fully capable of partnering with Korean institutions for training initiatives.

For his part, Kim, who is also former Speaker of the RoK’s National Assembly, expressed his admiration for Bình Dương's remarkable achievements, particularly its goal of achieving double-digit growth in 2025 and the coming period. He also extended his gratitude to the Bình Dương authorities for supporting Korean businesses in investing in the province.

Kim affirmed his commitment to actively promoting cooperation and connecting Korean enterprises with investment opportunities in Bình Dương, particularly in the fields of digital economy and innovation.

He suggested Bình Dương improve its investment attraction policies for high technology, renewable energy, and smart urban development to create a strong impetus for sustainable economic growth in the future.

Bình Dương remains one of the leading localities in the country in attracting investment capital, with nearly $3 billion so far this year. — VNS