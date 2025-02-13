Week promotes the consumption of culinary, agricultural and OCOP products in Hải Dương

HẢI DƯƠNG — The Culture, Tourism and Trade Promotion Week of Hải Dương Province in 2025 has opened at the special national relic area of ​​Côn Sơn – Kiếp Bạc in Chí Linh City on Thursday.

The week aims to showcase cuisine, tourism and traditional craft villages as well as typical products of the province and other localities.

There are 42 booths displaying products, promoting and introducing cuisine, typical agricultural products, OCOP products, tourism and traditional craft villages.

Bringing OCOP products to the week not only helps consumers directly experience and purchase high-quality products, but also helps OCOP producers promote their brands to a large number of consumers, find partners, promote trade and find opportunities to access new markets.

A representative of New Star One Member Company Limited from Hạ Long City, Quảng Ninh Province said: “We bring here products that have been trusted and favoured by domestic and foreign markets, which are 4-star OCOP products, such as sea worm shrimp salt, sea worm fish sauce, phở broth seasoning powder. The Trade Promotion Week will help businesses expand their markets in the future.”

Phạm Thị Hoa, owner of a fish sauce and worm sauce production facility in An Thanh Commune, Tứ Kỳ District, Hải Dương Province said that participating in trade promotion weeks like this helps businesses introduce their products to consumers inside and outside the province. After a promotion event like this, her product consumption increased significantly. To date, her products have followed consumers to foreign markets such as Japan and Taiwan (China).

Coming to the week, visitors will also enjoy áo dài (long dress) fashion shows, workers' songs, and reunion dances along with experiential activities such as making pottery, engraving printed boards and traditional games. — VNS