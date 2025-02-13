Bình Dương approves $1 billion mechanical industrial park

HÀ NỘI — Bình Dương has approved the development of its first specialised mechanical industrial park, with an investment of over VNĐ26 trillion (more than US$1 billion), covering nearly 800 hectares. The park is designed to localise raw material supply, reduce transportation costs and ensure uninterrupted factory operations, by preventing material shortages.

The provincial People’s Council has issued a resolution approving the 1:5,000-scale general plan for the industrial park, which will be located in Bình Mỹ and Tân Lập communes (Bắc Tân Uyên District) and Hội Nghĩa Ward (Tân Uyên City).

The huge project is expected to create over 32,000 jobs.

A subsidiary of Trường Hải Group (THACO) has been chosen as the investor, with ground breaking scheduled for September 2025.

Back in late 2022, the Bình Dương People’s Committee signed a memorandum of understanding with the investor to initiate the project.

While primarily catering to the vehicle industry, the industrial park will also support a range of other industrial sectors.

A representative from the Bình Dương People’s Committee emphasised that the project would help address raw material shortages, lower transportation costs and enhance collaboration opportunities for businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). — VNS