Aviation authority completes slot allocation to Emirates at Đà Nẵng Airport

HÀ NỘI — The Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV) already completed the time slot allocation to flights by Emirates to Da Nang International Airport on January 7 and granted the UAE carrier the transportation permit for the Dubai-Bangkok-Đà Nẵng route on January 24 so that this airline can complete the application for a flight permit, the agency has announced.

According to the CAAV, on December 27, 2024, it received a request from Emirates to confirm the 2025 summer slot schedule, with the landing and takeoff times at Đà Nẵng International Airport proposed to be 9:50 pm and 11:55 pm (local time) to operate the Dubai – Bangkok – Đà Nẵng route.

After receiving the airline's request, based on the coordination parameters for slot allocation, the CAAV found that the capacity in the time frame of 11:00 – 11:55 pm (local time) already reached its limit.

The authority, after reviewing nearby time frames and discussing with the Đà Nẵng International Terminal Investment and Operation Joint Stock Company (AHT), proposed the takeoff time for the flight be 10:15 pm (local time).

On January 7, Emirates agreed to the takeoff time suggested by the CAAV. At the same time, it asked the CAAV to add the landing and takeoff times its proposed on December 27 last year to the waiting slot list.

The CAAV said it will issue a flight permit to Emirates after the airline submits a complete application via the public service portal and the online single-window information system of the Ministry of Transport. The flight permit will be issued within no more than seven working days.

The CAAV released the information after Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had a meeting with leaders of central city of Đà Nẵng to discuss solutions and recommendations to help the city effectively implement specific mechanisms and policies to accelerate development and make breakthroughs. During the meeting, PM Chính requested the CAAV to immediately grant flight slots to Emirates to fly to Đà Nẵng International Airport. — VNS