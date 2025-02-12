Politics & Law
Lâm Đồng’s agricultural product exports reach nearly $40 million

February 12, 2025 - 14:00
Farmers grow vegetables under contracts with corporate buyers in Lâm Đồng Province’s Đơn Dương District. — VNA/VNS Photo Đặng Tuấn

LÂM ĐỒNG — The Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng earned nearly US$40 million by exporting its key agricultural products since the start of the year, according to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade.

According to the department’s statistics, from January 13 to February 7, the province’s key agricultural product exports were estimated at $17.76 million, bringing the cumulative total since the beginning of 2025 to $39.73 million.

Coffee exports topped the products with an export value of $23.9 million and export volume of 5,300 tonnes. It was followed by vegetables and fruits with $6.39 million and 2,187 tonnes, flowers at $5.56 million, raw silk $2.88 million and tea $0.99 million.

Lâm Đồng province has exported goods to 56 countries and territories. Its main export markets remain in Asia, including Japan, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, China, Singapore and further afield in some European countries.

In 2024, the province’s exports reached approximately $985.7 million, marking a 6.11 per cent increase year-on-year. Of that, its exports of alumina and aluminum hydroxide, with an export volume of around 703,000 tonnes, led in value at $288.3 million.

Green coffee beans were the second most valuable export item, with a total export volume of 67,510 tonnes and a total export value of $226.16 million. These were followed by textiles, textile materials, vegetables and fruits. — VNS

