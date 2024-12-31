Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Lâm Đồng welcomes 10 millionth tourists in 2024

December 31, 2024 - 11:13
Leaders of Lâm Đồng province People's Committee present gifts to Nguyễn Đăng Dũng (second from right), a tourist from Hà Nội - its 10 millionth tourist of the year. — VNA/VNS Photo

LÂM ĐỒNG — The People's Committee of the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng on December 30 hosted a special event to welcome its 10 millionth tourists of the year.

Nguyễn Đăng Dũng, a tourist from Hà Nội, was randomly selected as the honoured visitor from passengers arriving on a flight from Hà Nội to Đà Lạt on the day's morning. Expressing his joy, Dũng said: "Đà Lạt’s mild climate and stunning scenery make it a favourite destination for my family, especially for year-end vacations."

The event not only marked a significant achievement for the province's tourism sector in 2024 but also demonstrated the local community’s heartfelt appreciation for every visitor.

Trần Hồng Thái, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, highlighted that reaching this milestone underscores the remarkable growth of Đà Lạt – Lâm Đồng tourism. He attributed this success to ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure, diversify tourism products, improve service quality, and cultivate a safe and friendly tourism environment that provides exceptional experiences for travellers.

In 2024, Lâm Đồng welcomed approximately 600,000 international visitors, a 50 per cent increase year-on-year, equivalent to 109.1 per cent of the annual target. Domestic tourists totalled an estimated 9.4 million, up 13.9 per cent compared to 2023, reaching 102.7 per cent of the year’s goal. Overall, the province’s tourism sector generated an estimated VNĐ18 trillion (US$about 706.6 million) in revenue.—VNA/OVIETNAM

