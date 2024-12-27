Wine - tea - coffee street launched in resort city of Đà Lạt

LÂM ĐỒNG — A programme introducing wine, tea, coffee street, and specialties of Đà Lạt - Lâm Đồng launched on December 26 along Hồ Tùng Mậu Street in Đà Lạt City in the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng.

This event is part of the 10th Đà Lạt Flower Festival 2024, organised by the Lâm Đồng Investment, Trade, and Tourism Promotion Centre.

According to Phạm S, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, the event provides a valuable platform for showcasing, exchanging, and trading products of Đà Lạt and Lâm Đồng. Known for its diverse agricultural ecosystem and favourable natural conditions, Lâm Đồng has carved out a distinctive identity. The province boasts hundreds of OCOP (One Commune One Product) items, including six five-star products, 75 four-star, and over 390 three-star products, placing it among the top provinces in Việt Nam for OCOP-certified goods.

The programme, the 9th event of the festival’s 10 main activities, aims to attract tourists and solidify Lâm Đồng's position as a premier destination in the Central Highlands. It is expected to draw over 2 million visitors during this festive season.

Following its inauguration, the event saw enthusiastic participation from local people and tourists, serving as a platform to introduce and promote Đà Lạt-Lâm Đồng’s wine, tea, coffee, and specialty products. The programme showcases items made from agricultural products, OCOP-certified goods, and products bearing the "Đà Lạt – magical crystallisation from good soil" brand, alongside other distinctive specialties of the region.

The event also adds a unique attraction for visitors, enriching their shopping and sightseeing experiences during their stay in Đà Lạt for the flower festival.

The programme features 35 local businesses and organisations, each designing booths with distinctive themes. Activities include exhibitions, product tastings, and sales of specialty goods produced and processed locally.

Prominent enterprises showcasing their products include Ladofood Joint Stock Company which is renowned for its wine products, Sáu Thọ Coffee Co. Ltd with a variety of coffee products and Ha Na Production and Trading Co. Ltd with cordyceps mushrooms and strawberries.

The programme will run until January 2, 2025, providing an extended opportunity for local residents and visitors to immerse themselves in the rich cultural and agricultural heritage of Lâm Đồng Province. — VNA/VNS